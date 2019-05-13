KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Emergency crews responded to the campus of the Kansas City Kansas Community College Monday morning after a car drove into a building.
The building houses the college’s wellness center, and video showed the vehicle going almost entirely into the structure.
According to a tweet from the college, a client at the wellness center backed their car through the building around 10:30 a.m.
At approx 10:30 am this morning, a wellness center patron backed their car through the east exterior wall of the wellness center. No injuries reported. EMS is on site.— KCKCC (@KansasCityKSCC) May 13, 2019
Officials with KCKCC noted there were people in the building at the time of the crash but said no one was seriously injured.
The incident has led to the school to close the wellness center until further notice.
