LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- An overnight car chase on Interstate 35 ended in a wreck and the driver fleeing the scene.
The Clay County Sheriff's Deputies attempted to pull over a car with no license plates on northbound 291 Highway around 2:20 Friday morning. The driver failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit through Liberty.
The car, which was stolen, eventually wrecked in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Stewart Road. The passenger was arrested at the scene.
While working the wreck on I-35, deputies heard a call from Liberty Police for shots fired at a nearby apartment in the 200 block of Melrose St.
Police say a man forced his way into the apartment, fired two shots and left. Deputies believe this is the same man who fled the wreck.
Officials are still looking for the suspect.
