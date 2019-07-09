OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Construction in Roger Johnson’s Overland Park neighborhood is nothing new.
The people who live around 53rd and Goodman streets are used to the sights and sounds of all the equipment.
But, no one expected to see a road crew pick up a parked car and move it.
Residents who live up the street from Johnson grabbed their phone and started shooting when they saw the car being moved by the fork loader.
Roger Johnson says he left his car up there when the construction company told him he needed to, and he says he hadn’t checked on it in about a week. He says he decided Tuesday morning he’d better go check on his Buick.
“In fact, when I got up there I got to looking where I’d parked, and I thought oh my it’s not up there,” he said.
City officials told KCTV5 News Tuesday afternoon that they did look into the matter and told the construction company that from now on it needs to tow any cars left in the street, rather than use heavy equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.