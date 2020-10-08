KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The family of a KCK Police Captain who was killed on the job feels vindicated tonight after a state disciplinary board sanctioned the Wyandotte County District Attorney for his handling of the killer’s guilty plea.
KCTV5’s Betsy Webster spoke to the family of Captain Robert David Melton and is live to explain what that means.
John Melton got an official letter in the mail yesterday, two years after he filed a complaint about what happened at the Wyandotte County Courthouse.
He said “satisfied” is too strong a word, but he’s relieved and glad to know there’s now a permanent record of what he felt was just wrong all along.
“I’m not saying he deserves more than anybody else, but we deserve a whole lot better treatment than what he gave us,” he said.
The two “he’s” John Melton is talking about are his brother -- police and former Army Captain Robert David Melton -- and Mark Dupree, the DA who prosecuted Captain Melton’s killer.
Melton was killed in 2016 responding to a police call.
The DA charged Jamaal Lewis with capital murder and, in the alternative, first-degree murder without the death penalty so a jury could decide.
Instead, Lewis decided to plead guilty to the lesser option at what was scheduled as a much more routine hearing. Except, it wasn’t.
“Normally, Linda and the other members of the family and the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department show up, but this was just a simple motion hearing.”
Melton said Dupree pulled him aside that morning to tell him what was about to happen.
Melton said, “He told me he had just found out that was just going to happen right then, that it was just going to happen that morning. It’s not true.”
The disciplinary administrator who sent the official letter about “sanction of informal admonition” says the board determined DA Mark Dupree knew the day before that Capt. Melton’s killer was going to plead guilty to the lesser of the two charges.
It says Dupree violated rules of conduct when he did not notify Melton’s family in advance and when he failed to request a delay of the hearing so family members could attend.
“It’s a relief knowing that we were right,” Melton said
Dupree’s office sent a statement confirming the two items in the sanction. then went on to say: “The Office of The Disciplinary Administrator has officially closed this matter. As such, out of respect for Officer Melton and all who have so greatly suffered and in the interest of justice, I will not be making further comments regarding this matter.”
Melton hopes others take a lesson from Capt. Melton’s experience.
“Capt. Melton was a service to the community,” he said. “If you don’t think you’ve been treated right,, which we don’t believe we were, there are avenues to go take.”
The particular sanction of “informal admonition” is pretty much what it sounds like; a reprimand. Normally it would be in person but, in this case due to the pandemic, it was by phone. It’s also now part of the public record.
If you want details on how to report a lawyer for possible violations...or how to search for violations, you can find them at the bottom this story.
- To file a complaint against a lawyer in the state of Kansas, you need to contact the Kansas Office of the Disciplinary Administrator. You can find phone and email contact information as well as a complaint form here: https://www.kscourts.org/Attorneys/Office-of-Disciplinary-Administration
- If you’d like to check a lawyer’s history of sanctions, you can find most here: https://www.kscourts.org/Attorneys/Published-Attorney-Discipline-Cases
- That site shows only sanctions more severe than informal admonition. To check if a lawyer has faced that lower level of sanction, you need to contact the office directly at 785-435-8200 or attydisc@kscourts.org.
