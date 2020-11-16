KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Monday, the US Capitol Christmas Tree made a short stop in Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers posed with the truck before it hit the road again.
The 2020 U. S. Capital Christmas Tree traveled across Missouri today. We thought it was fitting to have Trooper Holliday help with the escort as it went through Troop C. pic.twitter.com/AySTvK8N2q— MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) November 16, 2020
The tree is on a journey from Colorado to Washington, D.C. It traveled across Kansas and Missouri and I-70 on it’s way from Burlington, CO to Asheville, NC.
Usually, the truck would make a lot of stops along the way, and hundreds of people would sign on the banner on the truck. That’s not happening this year.
The tree should be delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Friday, November 20th.
