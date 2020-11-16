MSHP Tree.jpg
Missouri State Highway Patrol Twitter page

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Monday, the US Capitol Christmas Tree made a short stop in Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers posed with the truck before it hit the road again.

The tree is on a journey from Colorado to Washington, D.C. It traveled across Kansas and Missouri and I-70 on it’s way from Burlington, CO to Asheville, NC.

Usually, the truck would make a lot of stops along the way, and hundreds of people would sign on the banner on the truck. That’s not happening this year.

The tree should be delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Friday, November 20th.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.