KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- As COVID-19 continues to strain resources in the Kansas City area, infection and hospitalization rates remain high. And several area hospitals are running out of room.
Those local hospitals reported earlier this week a shift in resources to coronavirus patients say they are no longer taking transfers because of a lack of capacity. Those facilities include Overland Park Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's South, Lawrence Memorial Hospital and Menorah Medical Center, according to the Kansas Healthcare Regional Report.
HCA Midwest said they are no accepting transfers as of Wednesday afternoon:
“HCA Midwest Health’s seven area hospitals currently have capacity and are accepting transfers and admissions. Notably, both Overland Park Regional Medical Center, and Menorah Medical Center have ICU beds available for our community and rural health partners. With the holidays approaching, we urge the community to continue to take every precaution by limiting the risk of exposure to others – especially those who are high risk:
Wear your mask; Be rigorous about hand washing; When you have to be out, do your part in social distancing; Limit large gatherings and be especially mindful of this over the holidays; Cover your cough, and constantly wipe down high-traffic areas such as door handles/knobs, cell phones, computers/devices.”
Kansas health officials said Tuesday that they sometimes have to make 15 to 20 calls before they find a hospital able to take transfers.
For the Kansas City metro, over 1,000 COVID patients have been hospitalized in the last week, with the number of daily new hospitalizations hovering around 170, although that number has decreased slightly over the past few days. That number peaked at 190 daily new hospitalizations in the middle of last week, according to numbers reported by the hospitals and compiled by the Mid-America Regional Council.
The metro's COVID test positivity rate stands at about 29 percent, just down from the height of 30 percent we saw earlier this month. Experts say an area's positivity rate is often a better indicator of the coronavirus' spread in a given community than the raw case numbers. Anything about 10 percent is considered high.
ICU beds continue to come at a premium in the Kansas City area as well, with 103 ICU beds currently available in the entire metro, MARC's numbers show. Kansas City, MO, has 19 beds available. Clay County has seven. Jackson County has four. Johnson County, MO, has 20 ICU beds available.
