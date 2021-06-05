KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A crook made off with Jasper's Restaurant's Cannoli Mobile on Saturday morning. Now the owner is releasing surveillance video in hopes of catching the criminal.
The van was stolen around 6:30 a.m. from the parking lot at Jasper's Restaurant & Marco Polo's Italian Market at 103rd Street and State Line Road.
The head chef and co-owner, Jasper Mirabile, released this RING surveillance video showing the theft from a distance and is asking anyone with any information to please call the restaurant at 816-941-6600.
