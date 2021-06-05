cannoli mobile stolen.jpg

Photo courtesy of Jasper's Restaurant & Marco Polo's Market.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A crook made off with Jasper's Restaurant's Cannoli Mobile on Saturday morning. Now the owner is releasing surveillance video in hopes of catching the criminal.

The van was stolen around 6:30 a.m. from the parking lot at Jasper's Restaurant & Marco Polo's Italian Market at 103rd Street and State Line Road.

The head chef and co-owner, Jasper Mirabile, released this RING surveillance video showing the theft from a distance and is asking anyone with any information to please call the restaurant at 816-941-6600.

