KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This week, the House Judiciary Committee approved a bill that would legalize cannabis at a federal level. That bill, known as the “MORE Act,” now heads to the full House of Representatives.
Interestingly, a cannabis convention was held in Kansas City on Thursday in the historic West Bottoms.
Those KCTV5 News spoke to there said that for any standalone cannabis legislation to pass is exciting for the future.
However, despite the bill passing the Judiciary Committee, there is still a long way to go. There still are some lawmakers, including some moderate Democrats, who have expressed skepticism about fully legalizing marijuana.
The bill would legalize cannabis at the federal level, expunge prior criminal records, and require states to re-sentence prisoners serving time for marijuana-related offenses. It would also set up programs to reinvest in communities that have been negatively impacted by prohibition.
According to Amber Iris Langston, Director of PR for the Cannabis Industry Showcase, if cannabis were to pass completely at a federal level then it’d allow for a more robust, competitive marketplace.
“That’s really what we want for the future,” she said. “We want the best medicine at the best prices for businesses that are going to be successful and provide jobs and opportunities for the people in their communities.”
If the MORE Act does become law, states could still choose to prohibit marijuana.
While this is top-of-mind nationally, people at the local conference were learning about a local roll out.
There were over 70 speakers and around 80 vendors there, touching on all aspects of the cannabis industry. That way, those who are wanting to join in on Missouri’s newest industry will be fully prepared to do so.
That’s something that experts there say is extremely important.
Kelly Waggoner has been researching and coming to events like it for the past five years. His goal is to become a cultivator.
“We want to grow it, we want to extract it, and we want to sell it so that we can keep control of the quality,” he said.
While he waits to be issued a license, he’s learning all that he can.
“Education,” he said. “You’ve got to know everything from top to bottom.”
An education is what future cultivators received as they discussed topics ranging from accounting to insurance, from growing technologies to marketing, from patient services to the science of medical cannabis.
According to Langston, it’s essentially a one stop shop.
“Starting a new business is a new project for anyone,” she said. “Particularly in the cannabis industry, there are a lot of unique aspects to it.”
Those are aspects that Waggoner said he doesn’t want to miss.
“There are rules and laws, and it’s regulated so tightly from that time you put the seed in the dirt, until the time you send that cannabis out to be sold,” he said. “You have to know the whole process.”
The Cannabis Industry Showcase will pick back up on Friday at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.