OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Right now, it's thought that a candle caused a fire in an apartment at The Lodge of Overland Park.
Luckily, no one was injured. However, one person was at least temporarily displaced due to smoke damage.
According to the fire department, crews went to an apartment building in the 7500 block of W. 106th St. just before 3 p.m.
The first units at the scene saw floor-to-ceiling smoke in a unit on the ground level of the two-story apartment building. Evacuations were in progress.
Crews went to work on a small fire in the kitchen as other crews made sure that everyone was out safe.
They were able to quickly knock the fire down and contain it in the apartment it started in.
The resident reportedly left a candle burning on the kitchen counter, heard a popping sound, found the fire in the kitchen, evacuated, and called 911.
He will now be staying with family in the area.
While the candle is thought be the cause of the fire, the official and exact cause is still being investigated.
