KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Anyone can go to the KCPD’s Busted page from their phone or laptop. One person who recognized Marcus Haislip’s face anonymously called police to identify him. Tuesday night, Haislip is sitting inside the Jackson County jail facing charges.
Whether it’s a criminal willing to climb and hop into a second story window, or robbers who terrify employees to clean out cash registers. If you commit felony crimes like those, you can end up on the KCPD’s Busted page. Tipsters can earn up to $2,000 if they have information that leads to the arrest of anyone seen on the site. So far, it’s working.
“In the first five days, we received 15 tips to the TIPS Hotline directly related to people that were featured on the Busted website,” Sargent Jake Becchina with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said. “We've seen some of the analytics on our website and this is one of the most visited sections of our website over the last three weeks. We know people are looking.”
The first tip that led to an arrest and charges filed, helped police take Marcus Haislip into custody this week. A tipster said Haislip walked into an Xpress Mart gas station on November 29 and started shooting. One man was shot in his chest, wrist and calf. A security guard who was inside the store was shot in the neck and chest. They both survived.
“When someone chooses to shoot someone else in the middle of a convenience store, that is a really serious charge and that is somebody we don't want walking around,” Becchina said.
Haislip is charged with two counts of felony first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Videos and photos of suspects will stay on the Busted page for at least a month.
“To make room for additional pictures or videos to be there,” Becchina said. “Our hope is that people will check in every day and surf through there and see what's going on.”
