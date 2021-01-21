KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has been taking a lot of heat for his recent actions.
Late Thursday, seven Democrats in the U.S. Senate filed an ethics complaint against him and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.
The actions stems from their role in objecting to the counting of electors on the Senate floor and perpetuating claims of election fraud.
Some say he bears at least some responsibility in fueling the flames that led to the storming of the US Capitol by Trump-supporting rioters.
Here’s a look at the hits Hawley has recently taken:
“The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people,” said Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell on the day before the inauguration.
A political expert we talked with said that although Hawley wasn’t called out by name, McConnell was clearly referring to Hawley, among others.
“When your longtime party leader, who you rely on for favors and to get things done, when he calls you out--that’s really problematic,” said Burdett Loomis, a political science professor at the University of Kansas. “(Hawley) has burned some bridges and damaged relationships with other senators.”
But Hawley has a couple of things going for him in his political future.
First, the Senate is split, so both Democrats and Republicans will have to work with him to pass legislation.
Second, Missouri is a solid red state.
And maybe the biggest plus for Hawley: he’s not up for re-election for four more years. In politics, timing is everything.
Politicians have survived many political blunders. Loomis believes Hawley can weather the storm. In 1969, Senator Ted Kennedy was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident on Chappaquiddick.
It was a black mark on Kennedy’s career. Although he remained a US Senator, the incident derailed his presidential hopes.
“You don’t paper over it. It’s that scar that’s always going to be there. But the scar heals, so you end up doing good work. That’s certainly what Teddy Kennedy did,” said Loomis.
It’s too early to know how the recent events will define Hawley. Loomis said in the short term, Hawley may need to scale back his goals.
In the meantime, there are people working against him. A new political action committee has formed called the JOSH PAC—Just Oust Seditious Hacks. The group was founded by people who worked for former Senator Claire McCaskill. Hawley defeated her in 2018 to win his seat.
Then there’s the Democratic group fundraising to place billboards outside the Capitol.
They’re reportedly raised $30,000 for the project, but say they need $100,000 to make it happen.
