KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A former north Missouri high school teacher pleaded guilty in federal court Monday on after admitting to secretly recording teenagers in his bathroom to produce pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 39-year-old William Derek Williams of Cameron pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.
Williams admitted to secretly filming three different victims from January 2013 to September 2018 while they used a basement bathroom at his home.
Authorities learned of the incidents after a then 15-year-old victim found one of Williams hidden cameras, which was disguised like a cell phone charger plug, in September 2018. The teen found a micro SD card in the camera which held video recorded of the victim.
Investigators then obtained a warrant and seized a laptop and memory card from Williams home that contained video evidence with footage of two other teenage victims.
Under federal law, Williams will serve a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison without parole, though he could be sentenced to up to 30 years.
