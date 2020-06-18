KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tonight, a Kansas City couple is expressing gratitude for the Jackson County Prosecutor and a grand jury that indicted the Kansas City police officer who killed their son.
Cameron Lamb was 26 years old when he was killed, leaving behind three young children.
His mother Laurie Bey described him as her everything. “He was not the precious lamb of God, but he was the precious lamb that God blesses me with,” she said.
On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Detective Eric DeValkenaere for involuntary manslaughter. The court set his bond at $30,000 dollars. In December of last year, he shot and killed Lamb in Lamb’s driveway at 4154 College.
Last December, police said they’d been chasing Lamb’s truck after seeing it chase another car at high speed, with the police chopper estimating speeds of 90 mph.
They said Lamb pointed a gun at another detective and that’s when DeValkenaere fired, killing Lamb.
The indictment noted that one detective saw only Lamb’s left hand on the steering wheel, while DeValkenaere said Lamb had his right hand on the wheel and his left hand on the gun.
Police said a team that arrived found Lamb in his pickup with his left hand hanging out the truck, with a gun on the ground underneath it.
The indictment noted that Lamb was right-handed and that medical records showed he had limited use of his left hand due an injury in 2015.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said the basis of the indictment was recklessness. “The defendant’s reckless behavior began by entering the victim’s property without consent, without a warrant,” she said.
“I’m just sad that I can’t have any more time with him now, but I will cherish all of the memories,” Lamb’s mother said.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement after the prosecutor made her announcement and said: “My heart continues to break for the family of Cameron Lamb. I thank the Grand Jury, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office, and the FBI for their work. Even though it has been unnecessarily delayed in this case, I believe our justice system in Kansas City took an important step today, showing all are accountable before the law.”
The Fraternal Order of Police quickly issued this statement on the indictment:
“The FOP and its 1,500 members fully support Officer DeValkenaere. It is undisputed that the suspect pointed a gun at another officer which clearly demonstrates that Officer DeValkenaere’s actions were justified. We will devote our resources to helping Officer DeValkenaere and his family. Like other cases across the country, this is another example of the Prosecuting Attorney abusing her authority for political gain. We place our trust in the judicial system to correct this wrong and ultimately exonerate this highly decorated officer.”
Police said Detective DeValkenaere has been with the department for 21 years and that they’ve now suspended him. Their full statement can be read below:
“Today, a grand jury of Jackson County residents indicted a KCPD detective who was involved in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019, in the 4100 block of College.
The detective has been with KCPD since September 1999 and was assigned to the Investigations Bureau. The detective has been suspended.
The Kansas City Missouri Police Department continues to mourn the loss of life and all suffering surrounding this incident. We respect the judicial process, including the grand jury’s finding in this matter, as well as all defendants’ presumption of innocence until proven guilty. As the case makes its way through court, we will continue to respect the process, and therefore cannot comment further at this time.
As with any officer involved shooting incident, we will internally review the actions taken by officers.”
