CAMERON, MO (KCTV) – The Cameron, Missouri High School football team is receiving some pushback from a national group who has called out their coaches’ religious practices with the team.
It’s a full house at Savannah High School, as everyone has rolled in for a big playoff match up. However, the guest team from Cameron High School has more to focus on than just the game. The team recently was called out by a group called the Freedom from Religion Foundation.
A statement from the group’s staff attorney, which was directed at the Cameron School District said, in part, “Coaches have reportedly been holding religious chapel services for players before and after games, where coaches pray with players and read and discuss bible verses.” The group also added in the statement that kind of behavior is illegal for public school coaches to do.
The school district responded by saying, in part, “The district will be performing an investigation into the allegations and concerns raised by the Freedom from Religion Foundation to determine whether district policy has been violated.”
Coming up on KCTV5 News at 10 p.m., we will have reaction from parents at the game about these allegations.
