CAMERON, MO (KCTV) -- Rural communities are rallying to support the family of a 17-year-old girl found dead over the weekend.
Police in Chillicothe, Missouri, say they found the teenager on Sunday morning. They said she had taken a counterfeit pill that was made to look like a prescription opioid.
In 2021, the DEA has seized more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills. The agency warns that two in five have contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.
The teenager's family identified her as Faith Richardson, a student in Chillicothe.
Her mother, Bobby Jackson, wrote the following in a message to KCTV5:
"Faith was such a bubbly person, she always made you feel welcomed had a heart of gold! Her attitude was contagious! Her smile made my day brighter! Her goals were to be a sociology psychology and help people! She loved wrestling, softball, hanging with her friends, listening to music, she had just started a job at Walmart, She went shopping for her grandma and helped the community out when she could she was loving life. Now she is gone forever in the arms of Jesus! I have a huge hole in me that will never be filled. I think we all know teenagers are reckless at times and try new things! I tried so hard to protect Faith from drugs but they are everywhere. Make sure your children are aware of what these fake pills look like and feel comfortable talking to someone who will guide them."
When Keli Vandeventer, the owner of Cameron Nutrition, heard about the incident, she and her customers wanted to help.
"This hit the community hard because Faith was a student," Vandeventer said, "doing the things they did."
Vandeventer put a donation bucket out on her juice bar with the permission of Faith's family. She said she collected more than $1,000 on Tuesday alone.
"This relates to all of us, that's why it touched our hearts," Vandeventer said.
