WICHITA, KS (KCTV) – Federal prosecutors said a woman from Los Angeles as pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges after she tried to smuggle 60 pounds of methamphetamine through Kansas.
According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro was facing a single count of possession with intent to distribute.
Authorities said Alvarez-Buenrostro was stopped by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper on February 19 of last year in Ellis County. During the stop, the trooper found the meth in heat-sealed bags that were hidden in the rear doors of the vehicle and in a real quarter panel.
Alvarez-Buenrostro is scheduled to be sentenced in April and faces a fine of up to $10 million and a sentence of no less than 10 year in prison.
