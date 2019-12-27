KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Murrieta, California, man has pleaded guilty in federal court to transporting a 16-year-old girl across state lines for prostitution.
Michael Barrett Cason, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge that is contained in a Dec. 13, 2017, federal indictment.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, KCPD officers received a request to conduct a wellness check for a missing 16-year-old from Texas on Nov. 18, 2017.
Officers went to a local hotel to find the teen, who had posted her location on social media. While officers were at the hotel, co-defendant Shelbi Katelyn Chaddick, a 28-year-old from Texas, arrived driving Cason’s Mercedes-Benz with the missing 16-year-old victim.
Officers accompanied the victim to her hotel room, where they saw items consistent with prostitution. Officers also saw several text messages on the victim’s locked cell phone asking when she would be available.
The 16-year-old told officers she had been transported by Cason and Chaddick from Texas to Missouri to engage in prostitution and had engaged in prostitution with several individuals while in Kansas City.
Investigators located live Backpage and CallsEscort ads that utilized the victim’s cell phone number.
Chaddick pleaded guilty on July 10 of this year to making false statements to law enforcement.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Cason is subject to a sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.
A mugshot is unavailable because this is a federal case.
