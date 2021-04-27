KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Today, a California man was charged in federal court with transporting more than four kilograms (8.8 pounds) of fentanyl from LA to Philadelphia aboard a bus that stopped at a KCMO bus station.
Miguel Angel Duran, 28, was charged with one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. The criminal complaint alleges he was in possession of the fentanyl on Monday.
According to an affidavit filed in support of that criminal complaint, a KCPD detective working as a drug K9 handler was conducting sniffs of the luggage on a bus that originated in LA and stopped at a Kanas City, Missouri station.
The dog detected illegal drugs in two suitcases. Both had tags on them that appeared to be written by the same person, but no name, and indicated they were going to Philadelphia.
As passengers were lined up to begin reboarding, officers noticed Duran and an unidentified woman (who has not been charged) leave the terminal and walk toward a taxi.
Officers talked to them and asked if they had any additional baggage. Duran indicated the same two suitcases the K9 had alerted to earlier and officers searched the luggage.
A detective found a total of six bundles in the suitcases. Four of them contained a total of 4,693.07 grams (10.35 pounds). Tests on two of the bundles, which weighed a total of 2,159.97 grams (4.76 pounds), were inconclusive.
Officers also found a bag in Duran’s pocket that contained 1.88 grams of cocaine.
Duran was arrested and is now facing charges.
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department tweeted about this incident and the shared a picture of miniscule amount of fentanyl next to a penny.
"This is a photo of a lethal dose of fentanyl," the KCPD said. "Imagine how many people 4+ kilos of fentanyl could kill. Great work by our detectives and their doggos stopping this shipment from California to Philadelphia."
This is a photo of a lethal dose of fentanyl. Imagine how many people 4+ kilos of fentanyl could kill. Great work by our detectives and their doggos stopping this shipment from California to Philadelphia. https://t.co/isRWH7MHqE pic.twitter.com/UXx6XNxQ7I— kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 27, 2021
