CALDWELL COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Caldwell County prosecuting attorney and sheriff will announce new charges involving a suspect in the disappearance of two brothers from Wisconsin.

The Caldwell County Prosecutor’s office announced Tuesday that they will be holding a press conference Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

Nicholas and Justin Diemel disappeared on a business trip to Missouri in July. The brothers were cattle producers who did business with Nelson.

Nelson has been charged with tampering with the Diemel's rented pick-up.

A search of Nelson's farm discovered human remains, but authorities have not released the identity of those remains.

KCTV5 News will be at Wednesday's news conference and will bring you the new charges as soon as they're announced on the KCTV5 News app.