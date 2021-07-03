KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --A shooting call at a credit union in KCK resulted in a large police presence and sent a bystander to the hospital with major injuries late Saturday morning.
Police and medical crews responded after 11 a.m. to the Community America Credit Union near 78th Street and State Avenue in response to a shooting call.
Police said two people were shooting at each other on foot near that scene, when both fled the area in their vehicles. One of those vehicles struck a parked car, which hit a man who was not involved in the situation.
One suspect is in custody, but police are seeking others who may have been involved.
