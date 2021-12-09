OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- “I’ve used Klarna,” said Casey Alvarez.
Global sales using BNPL -- or "buy now, pay later" -- were $93 billion in 2020 and could top $181 billion by 2022, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
“I think it’s great for the customers to have a new option and to be able to get things that they want when they need it,” said Valeria Tatum, owner of Glassdolls Boutique.
Companies like Affirm, Seezle, Afterpay, Splitit, Klarna and several others are accepted just about everywhere.
Eric Steffee said, “I’ve noticed Target does it, Best Buy does it. A lot of big chains do that for sure. Also, a lot of small companies do that, too.”
Footlocker and Journeys accept Klarna in-stores.
At Finish Line, you can use Afterpay.
Buckle just got in on the BNPL craze, too. They rolled out Afterpay in October.
Mindy Boger, manager at Oak Park Mall’s Buckle location, said, “For someone who doesn’t want the commitment to a credit card it’s kind of a better option.”
Boger said it has been successful, too.
“It gives people another option to come shop with us, which has been really great,” said Boger.
According to Affirm, 56% of Americans are interested in using a BNPL solution for holiday shopping this year.
“A lot of people are having trouble finding work and so being able to make payments might help them,” said Steffee.
Buy now, pay later options are catching on just in time for the busy holiday rush.
“I bought a coat for about $200 and it let me break it into four initial payments,” said Alvarez.
Sounds easy enough, right?
It definitely has the convenience factor, but Senior Vice President at ScoreSense.com Carlos Medina warns not to bite off more than you can chew.
“The fact that you can now buy something of X value and split it into four, five, six or 10 payments... You’ve got to know that it is an installment loan that may also carry an APR or an interest rate,” Medina said.
“Also, understand if you don’t pay on your note -- default on your note -- that you can now be reported to the credit bureau and, not only that, but you’re also going to be charged some pretty substantial late and missed payment fees,” Medina added.
Forbes reports that 43% of BNPL users made late payments over the past two years.
Two-thirds of them said it was because they lost track of their due date.
A third blamed it on not having money to pay the bill.
There are some positives though when it comes to using BNPL. Medina said it’s a great vehicle to help shoppers.
“It gives them an opportunity to have that credit and payment reported to build on the credit,” said Medina.
Buy now, pay later services are not going away anytime soon.
So, like with anything else, make sure you know what you’re signing up for and the risk associated with it.
