KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- More than a dozen stores on The Plaza have decided to board up their storefronts an anticipation of unrest following the results of the 2020 election.
The following is a list of businesses that have boarded up or are in the process of doing so:
- Classic Cup
- Footlocker
- Express
- Kendra Scott
- Sophia Salon
- Matches Boutique
- Helzberg Diamonds
- Victoria’s Secret
- Pink
- Tivol
- Nicol and Suede
- Tiffany’s
- REstoration
- Lucky Brand
A lot of those businesses were damaged during unrest on The Plaza earlier this year.
The company doing the work earlier in the day was called Belfor Restoration.
They said they’ve gotten calls from a few other businesses and didn’t know how many more they’d be boarding up.
Usually, the company does restoration services for buildings damaged by fires, floods, or natural disasters.
