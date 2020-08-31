KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A shooting in a parking lot near a Kansas City nightclub has left four people injured, one of them with life-threatening wounds. Police believe it stemmed from an argument inside the 9ine Ultra Lounge. In January, we showed you another shooting that stemmed from the club in which more than a dozen people were injured.

The shooting actually started about 50 yards from the club. Some of the gunfire Saturday night nearby hit shops cracking windows. People who work at the shops say they're frustrated with the late-night violence.

Jerry White teaches motorcycle safety and certification courses in the same strip mall as 9ine Ultra Lounge. After he found out another shooting had taken place near his office, he came to work and found a crack in his storefront.

“The bullet went through the window and the mini blind and hit the wall,” White said.

Monday afternoon, he noticed more holes in some of the other lots.

“Thank goodness nobody died this time,” White said.

Surveillance video from one of the businesses near the club shows a shootout between several people. Police say it stemmed from an argument at the 9ine Ultra Lounge. Though the shooting happened after hours, it ended with four people injured, one of them with life-threatening wounds.

“I can fix the window. You can't fix someone that dies,” White said.

It's the second time this year an argument stemming from the club has turned violent. After the January incident, the club closed temporarily.

“Bottom line is it needs to be shut down,” White said.

But White believes the city should take some responsibility, too.

“It concerns me for the people who live in this area or frequent this bar,” White said.

In a historically violent year in Kansas City, he believes this shooting is part of a larger issue.

“Something needs to be done to get it corrected,” White said.