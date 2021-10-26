KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Off the heels of a U.S. Women’s National Team game at Children’s Mercy Park and a visit from FIFA, Kansas City’s women’s soccer team announced plans for a stadium of their own.
The team will soon call the Berkley Riverfront home.
The announcement of a new stadium dedicated to women’s soccer has businesses in the area full of anticipation.
“I think it’s just exciting to have a stadium that close and in the neighborhood,” said Strange Days Brewing Co-Owner and Head Brewer Trevor Schlam.
Strange Days Brewing Company is a popular bar in River Market to catch a match. Their walls are lined with scarves from across the globe.
Schlam said adding a stadium down the street is a big score for the area.
“I’m kind of hoping the stadium also provides that, where people can go to the stadium and then they get out and they’re hungry or they’re thirsty, and they want to support the local businesses too,” he said. “I think it’s a win-win for everyone.”
KC Blue Crew's founder Kat McIntyre is over the moon about this change of scenery for their games.
“It’s a dream come true, truly,” McIntyre said. “We have this foothold now. We’re going to be here. Women’s sports are here to stay. That’s what it’s telling us.”
McIntyre said the message is clear for her kids, too.
“To see them grow up in this atmosphere, where this is just reality and not just the expectation,” McIntyre said. “It’s incredible and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it.”
McIntyre is a mom to six girls, two whom have already decided they’re destined for professional sports.
“For women’s sports this is the equivalent of landing on the moon,” she said. “It feels like so much bigger than just a stadium. It feels like this is the start of a future that we can look forward to.”
She’s hoping the future is full of broken barriers and beer.
“We’ve already been joking every time a ball lands in the river, we have to drink or something," she said. "Free beers for everyone if a ball lands in the river.”
Strange Days said they’re happy to supply the team with provisions.
“Win or lose, it doesn’t matter,” Schlam said. “You can come down and have a beer on me. That’s what I’m saying.”
The team will announce a new name and logo on Saturday at halftime of their match against OL Reign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.