BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Vaping has been on the president’s mind lately and he’s changed his position on banning certain vaping products.
While he may still be getting information from meetings like the one he had on Friday, one Missouri city made a definitive move. On Monday, the city council in Blue Springs voted to raise the vaping age from 18 to 21.
Businesses in Blue Springs are worried now that a new ordinance has gone into effect because they cannot sell vaping products to people under 21 years old.
“Some of them are pretty bummed,” said Janelle Squire, who owns a shop called Cigawatt. “They won’t have a place to go here in town. They will go to the next neighboring town that still allows 18-year-olds.”
The ordinance is less than a week old and Squire said she has already turned people away. However, a sign makes it clear: No sales to people under 21.
“I was pretty upset about it,” Squire said.
She said the ordinance should cover tobacco and cigarettes as well, not just the products she sells.
The city said they tried something aimed at tobacco already and it failed.
Galen Ericson with the Blue Springs City Council said, “Because of the testimony and the reasons, we thought ‘We have a chance to do this. Let’s do vaping by itself.’”
So, the vaping-only ordinance passed.
Two sections of the city’s municipal code changed. Both are under the section dealing with sales of cigarettes and tobacco.
Ericson said this is supposed to help young people avoid vaping.
“It seems like it was a much greater public health -- or it is a much greater public health problem than just tobacco,” Ericson said.
But for Squire, it ultimately it means fewer people through the doors of her shop.
