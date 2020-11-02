KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - City leaders and businesses are preparing for what could happen after the election. Some are worried about large scale protests.
Police are not expecting the kind of large-scale protests or property destruction we saw this summer, but they want to be prepared for anything. That's what we're hearing from businesses out on the Plaza, Monday some places are boarding up windows.
KCTV5 News noticed Lucky Brand Jeans had begun shoring up their storefront Monday morning, when we came back in the afternoon, it was completely covered.
We asked around and found out that several of the shops plan to do the same, especially some of the places with high value products inside, like jewelry.
We also talked with KCPD Monday morning and they said they learned a lot about monitoring protests this summer. They say they're not going to be monitoring polling places Tuesday unless they're called. And they're going to keep an eye on anything that might develop as votes are counted.
“There isn't anywhere where we've given any above and beyond caution with regard to their business. That's their choice. The biggest thing is that everyone should know we stand ready to help them out, keep the peace and maintain safety whatever should arise. That's the Plaza, downtown, Zona Rosa, across the city,” Jake Becchina with the KCPD said.
People who live near the Plaza are also preparing for the possibility of crowds. Some said they plan to stay home Tuesday after they vote.
“I'm worried about people coming down and breaking down windows and cars,” Plaza resident Ava Santiago said.
“These mobs and looters they usually go to the commercial properties. Us residential areas don't have much to worry about,” Plaza resident Raph Tesfaye said.
