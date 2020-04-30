JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – As news of the extension of Johnson County’s stay-at-home order broke Thursday, a common theme for many local business owners was frustration.
Staff at Coach’s Bar and Grill were planting new flowers on the patio and preparing for a busy upcoming week when the news came down.
With that much-need rush of customers being pushed back, owner Brian Darby said that Johnson County residents need have the freedom to make their own choice to go out to businesses.
“We’re at the point where it should be personal freedom and personal choice,” Darby told KCTV5 News. “If you’re not comfortable coming in here, I get it. I understand. I want you to stay home and be safe.”
Johnson County Public Health Officer Dr. Joseph LeMaster announced one-week extension after debate by county commissioners Thursday morning.
A number of the county commissioners pushed back on the decision, saying that while LeMaster was considering the health threats of reopening he was not factoring in concerns over the county’s struggling economy.
While much of the rest of Kansas will now begin to reopen after May 3, Johnson County will remain closed through May 10, something Darby believes is not fair to local residents.
“Our community is intelligent and responsible,” he said. “We should be able to make our own decisions on where we’re going.”
Park Street Pastry owner Douglass Flick said events already canceled under stay-home orders have eaten up his profits and the new extension put him further behind.
Still, Flick said he is taking this new delay in stride.
“Just the hope and the wherewithal of knowing that it’s going to pass,” he said. “Things will get better, and the economy will turn around. I totally believe that. We’ll just hand hang in there and do what we can until that happens.”
Local business owner Rebecca Shipley said remaining closed for another week is not an option for her.
Shipley said the doors to Olathe Home Décor will be open come Monday, despite the new extension.
“It’s a problem and I feel that my freedom, liberty and the opportunity I have to make my own way is being threatened, and I can’t believe it’s happening in this nation,” she said.
Shipley said she’s built barriers at the checkout stand, torn down walls and added arrows on the floor to comply with social distancing, only to be told now that she can’t operate until after Mother’s Day.
She said her shop has lost 90 percent of its sales over the last six weeks, and with Mother’s Day coming up, she didn’t want to lose those sales, too.
“I cannot survive unless I start to open.”
