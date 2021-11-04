KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s mask mandate for indoor public places expired Thursday. A mask mandate is still in effect, however, for anyone inside school buildings and school buses in KCMO.
Now, private business owners in KCMO can choose if they want to require masks or not.
The City Council voted 11-2 to rescind the city’s previous mask order. They approved keeping a mask mandate in place for kids and adults in schools.
Councilmembers Heather Hall and Brandon Ellington, who have previously opposed mandates, voted no.
“This is a blessing just to have this over,” said Steve Stegall, owner of The Blue Line Hockey Bar. “It's about time. It's finally here.”
Stegall said he is thankful Kansas City’s mask mandate for bars, restaurants and other businesses has ended.
“There’s no more fighting with people. There's no more, ‘Hey, you got to put your mask on,’” Stegall said. “There's no more of that. That's just a huge weight off of every bar manager, every bar owner, every bar staff member. It’s a big weight off their shoulder that we don't have to police that anymore.”
Masks will still be required at other businesses that choose to ask customers to wear them, including Mills Record Company.
“Case rates have gone down, but they are still incredibly high, and our vaccination rate is very low in our state,” said Judy Mills, owner of the Mills Record Company.
According to the Kansas City Region COVID-19 Data Hub, 54% of the Kansas City region’s population is fully vaccinated and 63% has initiated a vaccine regimen.
On Thursday, the Kansas City region’s public health directors asked Kansas City residents to “continue the fight against COVID-19 by vaccinating eligible children and wearing a mask while in public and in school settings.”
They recommend anyone interested in a COVID-19 vaccine or testing visit PrepareMetroKC.org.
“I feel personally responsible to keep my team safe as well as my customers,” Mills said.
She says she previously required masks when mandates were lifted and received positive feedback from her customers.
Mills said, “I’ve had a number of people say, 'Thank you. I know I can come shopping here and I can feel safe.'”
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he spoke with school district leaders who have students who live in KCMO, as well as nearby cities.
“I would expect most districts with some substantial presence in Kansas City, Missouri, will continue to have masks for young people,” Lucas said.
The mask mandate for school buildings and school buses in Kansas City, Missouri, is in effect until just before midnight Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.