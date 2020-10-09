OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- As many school districts are resuming in-person learning, some are having trouble getting students to and from school.
On Friday, KCTV5’s Greg Payne looked into how one school district desperately in need of bus drivers.
“When I saw, like, more than about thirty kids on that bus, I was really nervous and I didn’t want to be there,” said Lindsay Weber.
On Thursday, Weber’s bus ride home from Leawood Middle School was a little bit different than she’s used to.
“I kept checking the time and when I saw it was about 4 o’clock, knowing that I was supposed to be home at 3:10, I saw my mom’s text and I started texting her back,” the sixth grader said.
What Weber said is usually a 30-minute bus ride home, was an hour longer.
“Well at first I was like, ‘Has the bus been in an accident? Did she not get on the bus? Why isn’t my child home yet?’” said Lindsay’s mother Erin Weber.
Her mother said she began calling the middle school, the Blue Valley School District, and the bus company.
“Was told that they combined the buses and then I was really upset, because we are in the middle of a pandemic,” she said.
We reached out to the school district, who referred us to their bus company Durham School Services.
They said the reason for the combining of buses is because of a school bus driver shortage due to the pandemic. The company said that, before COVID it was already challenging to get drivers. However, the virus only made hiring worse.
Erin is a teacher and said she understands the struggles COVID has caused the educational field, but she just wishes she was warned about this one.
“Had I known that ahead of time, then I could have made changes and not put my child on the bus,” she said.
The bus company said they currently have 25 driving positions available. They are looking for people who are at least 21 years old and have up to five years to driving experience. They will provide paid CDL training.
It’s a void that Erin hopes can be filled soon,
“We will be picking her up from school or having her walk home with friends until the district and the bus company can assure us of the safety,” she said.
The bus company said anybody interested in driving, can easily apply on their website.
