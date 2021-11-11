(KCTV) -- A burn ban will be in effect through Saturday morning in Independence and KCK due to high winds in the forecast for the next 36 hours.
The citywide ban on all outside or open fires in Independence will be in place from now until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov.
There is an exception for residential barbequing, however.
The ban was put in place due to the forecast for the 36 hours, where winds are expect to be around 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
There is also a burn ban in effect for Kansas City, Kansas, until 7 a.m. Saturday.
“The forecasted high winds can easily create conditions where rapidly moving natural cover fires can occur,” said the Independence fire department's Assistant Chief Michael Ditamore. “Furthermore, in the interest of community safety, citizens are reminded to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and barbeque charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing with water.”
For further information about the ban in Independence, citizens can call the Fire Prevention Division of the Independence Fire Department at 816-325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
