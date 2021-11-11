KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A burglary at a local shoe shop left a business hurting, as well as the young entrepreneurs who help run it.
OnePairKC, located near 55th and Troost, is a collective of teenagers who clean and sell shoes while learning business and life skills and designing their own labels.
Jaren Thornhill, the cofounder of the store, said burglars broke into the store on Tuesday night and stole more than 115 pairs of shoes. They also took printing equipment and custom t-shirts designed by its young entrepreneurs, and trashed the showroom.
Thornhill said he and the young people he mentors are hurting but that they are focused on rebuilding.
"One thing I teach them is to always look forward," he said. "Even though something hurts, pain can go away."
Deandre Simpson, a 20-year-old member who was about to print his first designs before the equipment was stolen, was also feeling positive.
"It hurts, but we'll build back stronger," Simpson said.
Part of the reason Thornhill and others were feeling optimistic was because of the support they've received since the burglary. Throughout the day, people brought them new merchandise to sell, including valuable clothing and shoe labels. A GoFundMe page for the business raised over $10,000 by Thursday afternoon.
"They're doing something right," Thornhill said, referring to the teenagers. "I tell them, 'When you do something right, something good, your blessings will come.'"
