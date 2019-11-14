KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City burglar caught on camera had some bizarre excuses when the person renting the property came home and caught him.
Security cameras caught this man carrying arm loads of someone else’s belongings, but his plans were cut short
Police said that when they questioned the man about what he was doing in someone else’s home he told them he was there to “heat up” Ramen noodles. Then he said he decided to “straighten up” the place.
Security video shows that things did not happen that way
If you watch the man’s face in the video, you’ll see that right after he fills up a coffee pot with water he realizes he is caught inside another man’s home.
He tried to play it cool and said, “How are y'all doing?”
The renter was not buying what he was selling and calmly confronted him.
Surveillance video shows that, before that confrontation, the suspect forced his way inside by pushing in the AC unit. Then he squeezed and flipped his body inside the home.
He spent nearly an hour inside the home carrying belongings and stacking them at the front and back doors. He tried to explain that, too.
The renter carried the moved belongings back into the home and called police. Surprisingly police say Marlon J. Brown stayed put until officers arrived.
The homeowner was not home at the time of the break-in shared this security video with KCTV5 New, but declined an interview. Brown is now charged with burglary in the case.
According to court records, since July, Brown has been arrested nine other times for home burglaries, possession of stolen property, stealing a SUV, trespassing, and property damage.
At last check, he was booked in the Jackson County jail. On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Brown in three separate cases. The charges include first-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and stealing.
