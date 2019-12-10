KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Authorities are investigating after a Kansas City, Kansas, school bus was struck by a bullet Tuesday.
KCK Public Schools posted a tweet just before 2:45 p.m. stating that a JC Harmon High School bus was struck by a bullet after a drive by shooting occurred. A spokesperson for the school district said the bullet hit the bus on the passenger side near the front door.
December 10, 2019
The district then said that a teacher and a student were on the bus at the time, but no one was injured. School officials continue to say that all students were released without incident.
“It’s always scary when you have gunfire around your school campus, but again, I want to say we are very thankful to have such professional and responsive campus police who work closely with our local police department to investigate this. They responded quickly,” Edwin Birch who is the Executive Director of Communications & Marketing at KCK Public Schools said.
The district is working with KCK police to investigate the case. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call the KCK Police Department.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.