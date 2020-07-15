Building collapses in downtown Polo as storms move through area

POLO, MO (KCTV) -- A building collapsed overnight in downtown Polo, Missouri.
It happened at the corner of Missouri Highway 13 and Missouri Highway 116.
A local business across the street from this tells KCTV5 News they don't think anyone was hurt.
It's not clear what exactly clear what caused this but the small Caldwell County town saw thunderstorms early Wednesday morning.
KCTV5 is making phone calls to get more information. We'll break information when we get it.
