KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Touchdown, Kan-sas City!
Football season is back, Chiefs Kingdom, and Bud Light is unveiling this season's Kansas City Chiefs cans and bottles.
Chiefs Kingdom is printed across the Chiefs’ 2021 Bud Light products, along with phrase ’TOUCHDOWN Kan-sas City!'
“As a longtime partner of the NFL, Bud Light is excited to welcome fans back this season, recognizing that without them, both the NFL and Bud Light would not be what they are today,” Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler said. “We know this season is going to be special and whether fans are cheering on their team at the stadium, bar or at home, Bud Light is excited to celebrate the big moments of the year, right by their side.”
The “For the Fans” limited-edition packaging will vary by team and will be available in 16 oz. aluminum bottles and 12 oz. glass bottles in 12-pack, 15-pack, 20-pack, and 24-packs beginning August. 23.
