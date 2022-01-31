KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A massive project to replace Buck O'Neil Bridge will shut down Interstate 35 northbound on the west side of the Kansas City downtown loop for nine months, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced Monday morning.
The major closures for that phase of the larger project are expected to last March to December, and will allow MoDOT to rehab the northbound I-35 to westbound I-70 bridge. MoDOT detailed it as such:
- Crews will close northbound I-35 from 12th St. to eastbound I-70, tentatively beginning Monday, March 7, and continuing for approximately 275 days for the construction of a new retaining wall along I-35 and for a new bridge over 6th St.
- Crews will also close northbound I-35 to westbound I-70 during the same period for bridge rehabilitation work
- The posted detour will allow motorists travelling on I-35 to reconnect with northbound US 169 Highway.
The new Buck O'Neil Bridge is a $220 million project expected to be completed by 2024. As part of the new project, four of the planned eight foundations in the Missouri River are now in place.
