KANSAS CITY, MO (AP/KCTV) — In the market for a bridge? There is one in KC free for the taking.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving away at least eight old bridges, including the Buck O’Neil Bridge that was formerly known as the Broadway Bridge.
The bridges are scheduled for replacement, so the department is offering them for free to other government entities, historical and civic groups or even private citizens.
Interested parties must submit a proposal describing how they will dismantle and relocate the bridge. Those costs fall to whoever takes the bridge.
More information may be found at modot.org/free-bridges.
