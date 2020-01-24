JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Two Kansas City men have been charged in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead outside of the apartments in the 7600 block of Monroe Ave.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 23-year-old Malik Sherman and 27-year-old Micheal Sherman have each been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and two counts of armed criminal action. They are brothers.
According to court records, police went to the apartment complex on Thursday after someone called and said there had been a shooting.
When police arrived, they found the victim’s body outside the apartments. He was identified as 22-year-old Andre D. Tolan.
Three suspects were taken into custody. The Sherman brothers told police that they were in a vehicle with Tolan and drove to 68th Street for a drug transaction.
They said they left that area after they saw a man with a gun. One of the brothers said the man may have fired a shot at them.
Then, the Sherman brothers and Tolan drove back to the apartments. Both brothers said they fired guns at Tolan after he got out of the car.
They believed that he was involved in setting them up for the potential robbery on 68th Street.
Prosecutors requested bonds of $300,000 cash.
