OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The brother of a woman killed in an Overland Park Tuesday is now facing a charge of murder.
Parker John Mays, 27, faces a charge of premeditated first-degree murder.
Police initially responded to a report of a suspicious death in a home in the 5500 block of West 148th Terrance Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, investigators identified the victim as 22-year-old Layne R. Mays.
Parker Mays is being held in Johnson County and bond has been set at $1,000,000.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.