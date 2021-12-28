KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Brookside Poultry Co. in KCMO will be closing its doors on Jan. 29 due to "pandemic challenges."
Today, Chef Charles d’Ablaing made the announcement about the restaurant located at 751 E. 63rd St.
Brookside Poultry Co. will keep honoring previously purchased gift cards through Jan. 29.
“We may emerge in a different space down the road with our fried chicken concept but for now, we’re taking a break,” d’Ablaing said. “All of us have experienced some type of challenge since March 2020 — our professional struggle has been to keep a strong and steady business during the pandemic. Our exceptional team has been instrumental in helping Brookside Poultry Co. provide excellent food and service.
“The community’s support of my dream restaurant means everything to me, my wife, Silvia, and the Brookside Poultry team," he said.
Chefs Shaun Brady and Graham Farris will open Brady & Fox’s in the space during first quarter 2022. It will be a casual, family-friendly, Irish-American restaurant and lounge.
