ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- Grammy-nominated duo Brooks & Dunn will hit the road this summer for their first nationwide tour in 10 years.
The Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour will kick off in St. Louis on May 15.
Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket and more information will become available at brooks-dunn.com in the coming weeks.
Brooks & Dunn first announced their retirement in August 2009 and performed their final concert on Sept. 2, 2010. The duo reunited in 2015 for a series of concerts with Reba McEntire in Las Vegas. In 2019, they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
“So much for 'we quit,' huh?” quipped Ronnie Dunn. "That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn't share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it...'Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”
“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us,” shared Kix Brooks. “Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it's gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let’s rodeo! We’ll see y'all out there on the trail."
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour Official Dates:
5/15 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
5/16 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
5/22 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
5/23 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
5/29 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
5/30 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
6/5 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
6/6 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
6/26 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
6/27 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
8/28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
8/29 Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
9/4 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
9/5 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/10 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
9/11 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
9/18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
9/19 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
