KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Monday, Britt Reid was charged with Driving While Intoxicated—Resulting in Serious Physical Injury. According to court documents, his blood alcohol content was .113, two hours after the crash.
He is facing seven years in prison if convicted.
The mother of young Ariel says that is not enough time. In a social media post, she points out Britt Reid is still walking and talking. He can eat with a spoon and fork, but her daughter cannot. The life of the 5-year-old girl is forever changed.
We’ve heard from viewers that the charges should have been tougher, but Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement: “Recent changes in the DWI statutes by the Missouri Legislature limit the number of charges that the prosecutor's office could pursue, given the evidence in the case.”
Penalties for DWI with injuring a person are very different in different states:
Mothers Against Drunk Driving reports each year in the US, there are 10,000 deaths and 300,000 people injured in alcohol-related crashes.
When it comes to arrests, the police department reports that last year in Kansas City more than 1,400 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated. That number is almost double what it was four years ago.
Here is what we know about those arrests:
The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration offers some perspective on what blood alcohol content means:
- .05 is legal to drive, unless the driver is under 21, but the person likely has exaggerated behavior, impaired judgement, and reduced response time.
- .08 is legally drunk, muscle coordination becomes poor, speech may be affected, and it’s harder to detect danger.
- The NHTSA says at .1, a driver would have slurred speech, a reduced ability to maintain lane position, and brake appropriately.
These are general guidelines because alcohol affects different people differently.
The attorney for the family says Ariel’s family will be advocating for the maximum punishment.
