TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Officials have shut down a bridge that spans the Kansas River in Topeka after a fire erupted underneath it early Monday.
The Sardou Bridge that connects north Topeka to the Oakland neighborhood is closed until further notice.
Police say firefighters were called to the bridge just before 2 a.m. Monday for a fire under the east end of the bridge.
Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the bridge will remain closed until officials can determine it is safe to use.
