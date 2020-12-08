GENERIC: Traffic cones, road work, construction
(Associated Press)

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation reports it recently completed a bridge replacement on Route 273 over I-29 in Tracy.

This means crews have replaced the former bridge and made ramp improvements.

This is part of Governor Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges programwhich plans to repair 250 bridges in the Show-Me-State. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports 97 have been completed to date and 18 others are under construction.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.