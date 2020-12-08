PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation reports it recently completed a bridge replacement on Route 273 over I-29 in Tracy.
This means crews have replaced the former bridge and made ramp improvements.
This is part of Governor Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which plans to repair 250 bridges in the Show-Me-State.
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports 97 have been completed to date and 18 others are under construction.
