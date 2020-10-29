KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City has a new city manager.
On a 9-4 vote, the City Council approved hiring Brian Platt for the position.
Platt is currently the city manager of Jersey City.
He was one of four candidates the council interviewed for the job.
