KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Brew to Brew relay is set to start and end at the Kansas City Stockyards on March 29. The Kansas City Running Club has hosted this event for 25 years, so they were shocked when their special use permit was denied in Leavenworth County this year.
Meghan Argo and Jennifer Baker are moms passionate about running. They’re part of a fitness group called Stroller Strong Moms Leavenworth and for the last three years, their club has participated in the Brew to Brew relay race.
“We have been training for this event for a while and there’s a lot of excitement surrounding it. We’ve all got the shirts and we’ve all been preparing and running together for the event so our first initial thought was we really hope the race isn’t canceled,” Argo said.
Leavenworth County denied a special use permit that would allow the race to follow the traditional route which starts in Kansas City and goes through Linwood in Leavenworth County and all the way to Lawrence.
“Over the years they’ve had some issues with the race, but last year it came to head,” County Commissioner Mike Stieben said.
Stieben says the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office voiced concerns about the race citing in a statement, there were problems like beer bottles and trash left in yards, runners urinating in driveways and blocking roads, not listening to officers and even causing problems on the railroad tracks.
“They stopped a Union Pacific freight train because there was activity out in the tracks. People being disruptive not listening to officers. There were people urinating and dedicating on people’s property. Private property,” Stieben said.
The KC Running Club says the people who caused those issues will not be allowed to participate again. They discourage drinking along the route and volunteers along the route try to keep up with any trash.
“I think the majority of people who come out are runners who follow the rules and to have a good time and celebrate at the end, but the other stuff is just from a few bad seeds and it’s unfortunate,” Baker said.
The new route goes to Zip KC in Bonner Springs and straight back to Kansas City. Baker and Argo hope the race can continue its full route to Lawrence next year.
“I think all the commissioners are in favor of the goal, raising money for cystic fibrosis, but I think the issue is finding the security and protecting the public health, safety, welfare,” Stieben said.
The City of Linwood was also against allowing the event to go through Leavenworth County. Race organizers say they are the biggest donor to the local chapter of the cystic fibrosis foundation raising up to $80,000 every year from the Brew to Brew relay.
They usually have about 2,500 participants. So far more than a dozen registered runners have canceled due to the change in the course.
