KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Allergies are affecting a lot of people in kansas city right now.
And if you have itchy eyes or a runny nose, you can probably blame ragweed.
As expected, the current pollen counts for seasonal allergy individuals especially ragweed sensitive people are not good news. Many people are allergic to both ragweed and chenopod. But, ragweed is our big fall allergy producer in the Midwest.
The rainfall over this weekend has lowered the ragweed and other pollen level, but we had plenty of ragweed in the air.
Ragweed is in the sunflower family and conditions this year have been just perfect for sunflowers. The recent rainfall has increased the ascospore count. The SkyCast from MARC for Tuesday is green (good) throughout the Kansas City metro area.
And while the temperature might be ideal for a walk in Loose Park, but the amount of ragweed in the air makes running and playing outside a lot tougher.
Part of the reason pollen counts are so high is because of how wet the past few seasons were.
Since the first of the year, we’ve had over 42 inches of rain. Normal rainfall by early September is just under 30 inches. That’s a foot more than our average.
Family health specialist Dr. Rachel Hailey says weather is just one reason why you might not be able to stop sneezing.
“I think there are a lot of factors. I think weather definitely plays a role. We had a very moist summer, surprisingly. We had a moist winter. I think that plays a role. Lots of wind. We’re centrally located and we’re along the river bed so we, again, get it from everywhere," Hailey said.
Unfortunately, allergy season lasts until about the first long freeze, which is weeks away for Kansas City.
