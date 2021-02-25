BPU disconnections moratorium
(Via BPU on Facebook)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has extended its moratorium on disconnections until March 31. 

Therefore, disconnections will resume on April 1. 

The moratorium applies to both residential and business customers. 

“As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread throughout our community, we will once extend our current moratorium on all utility disconnects,” said William Johnson, BPU General Manager. “It is important for us to continue to support our customers who are continuing to experience hardships during this time.”

BPU reminds customers that the Kansas Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is still accepting applications until March 31. For more information and to find the application online, click here. People can also call 1-800-432-0043.

Anyone with billing or customer service questions can reach BPU at 913-573-9190.

