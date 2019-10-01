KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of the most iconic R&B groups in music history is coming to Kansas City on Wednesday.
Boyz II Men will be performing at Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $59 to $129.
The group promises fans a rich catalogue of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes.
Boyz II Men has penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations.
Throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men has won four GRAMMY Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with 60 million albums sold.
