KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Good Morning America host Lara Spencer was criticized last week when she heard Prince George loved ballet. Spencer said on the morning show, "Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you William, we'll see how long that lasts."
One comment on live TV set off a firestorm of controversy. People across the country, many upset, but now are talking about boys and ballet. One local family says while those comments hurt, they keep the conversation going.
The family says the only way things will change is if we are talking about it. The Good Morning America blunder was just another example of how little comments can send a big message.
Few people loved ballet more than Princess Diana. She passed her passion for it down to her boys. So, it was no surprise both princes grew up with such an appreciation for it, and even less surprising that they enrolled their own children in ballet.
But an off handed remark by Spencer, while some argue wasn’t overtly cruel, did seem to suggest that once young George is older, he won’t enjoy those lessons quite as much.
“I was really shocked that someone is in the position that she’s in to say something like that, because at the end of the day, it’s bullying a little kid is what it’s doing,” Cathy Jolly, mother of a male dancer said.
Dancers across the country reacted to the comments, including Kansas City’s Ballet.
Artistic Director Devon Carney echoed the bullying sentiment and released a statement saying in part, “The men of Kansas City Ballet stand in complete solidarity with HRH Prince George and all boys around the world who are taking ballet classes and perhaps even considering it as a profession.”
That support means a lot to Jolly’s 16-year-old son, Drake Taylor.
“I mean it’s unfortunate, but people do tend to bully and pick on male dancers,” Taylor said.
Taylor has been dancing since he could walk and already has an impressive competition resume. He has his sights set on making a career, out of his passion.
“It’s just a great form of expression, it’s an art, it’s fun to create art,” Taylor said.
Jolly says Spencer’s comments were nothing new.
“People say, ‘Oh does your son do basketball or does he play soccer?” And I said, ‘No, he’s a dancer. He’s a competitive dancer, and he’s great,’” Jolly said.
She’s just hoping this conversation will finally lead to change.
A director from Kansas City is working on a documentary right now following in the lives of seven boys who are dancers and Taylor is one of them.
